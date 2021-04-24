OXFORD – The Grove Bowl is back at Ole Miss, the first for Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.
But he won’t be the Kiffin calling the shots for the Blue team when the intrasquad game gets under way at 4 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
That will be Monte Kiffin, the 81-year-old legendary NFL defensive coordinator and Kiffin’s father.
“Pops, don’t get scared now. We’re on the same team. I’m taking orders from you now,” Matt Corral wrote Thursday as he re-tweeted an Ole Miss Football twitter post with a picture of Monte Kiffin.
There are no COVID-19 restrictions on attendance, and the school has promoted its fully open scrimmage with “Party in the Sip” phrasing in social media posts.
The first 1,000 students will receive a “Party in the Sip” t-shirt.
“Our social media people kind of made it look like it was my idea. If it’s going to be the biggest party I probably better figure out what to do for it,” Lane Kiffin joked earlier in the week.
The game can be viewed through SEC Network+ on the ESPN app and will be broadcast on regular Ole Miss radio network affiliates.
While rain is in the forecast, the game is expected to be played unless there’s lightning or other severe weather.
The Red team will be led by Ole Miss strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love.
The format will feature the Rebels’ first-team offense and defense against the second-team units.
Remaining team and coaching staff members were selected through a draft process.
Most regular guidelines will be followed, though quarters will be 12 minutes and there will be a running clock.
Gates open at 3 p.m.