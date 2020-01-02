OXFORD – Ole Miss has announced three additions to Lane Kiffin’s football staff, two with credentials to become defensive coordinator.
The additions are Michigan safeties and special teams coach Chris Partridge, former Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin and Texas A&M tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
Kiffin has not announced assignments for the new coaches, but it's believed Partridge and Durkin will be named co-defensive coordinators.
Both had already been rumored as defensive coordinator candidates for Kiffin.
Partridge’s season ended Wednesday with Michigan’s 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan fans immediately took to Twitter calling on the school to make efforts to retain Partridge, who has twice been named national recruiter of the year by different media outlets. He was ranked as a top-five recruiter by 247Sports.com in 2019.
Durkin spent this season in the NFL as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons. He was 11-15 as a head coach including a bowl game win as Florida’s interim in 2014 and a 10-15 mark at Maryland for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Rivals.com named Durkin its recruiter of the year in 2012. Through his career he’s helped sign seven top-25 classes, five top-10 classes.
Durkin was defensive coordinator at Florida and Michigan prior to being named head coach at Maryland.
Finley played at Oklahoma and in the NFL before beginning his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at OU in 2011.
He was an administrative coach at Baylor in 2015 and coached tight ends at Missouri for three seasons before joining the Aggies in 2018.