Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain likely. High 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.