OXFORD • Most coaches can’t pass up a trip to the podium – any podium – without getting their personal message across.
For Lane Kiffin, that was a message to recruits.
Come, be a part.
Players and their intentions have been a hot topic since Matt Luke was fired as Ole Miss coach on Dec. 1.
Athletics director Keith Carter estimated that eight to 10 players walked out of the meeting he led that Sunday night to inform them of Luke’s dismissal.
The 2020 Ole Miss recruiting class had been ranked No. 23 on the 247Sports composite list. Amid departures from Shreveport, Louisiana, four-star safety Eric Reed and a few others it is currently ranked No. 33.
Kiffin’s hiring could reverse that trend. It’s already made an impact with at least two current Ole Miss players who had begun the transfer process: quarterback Grant Tisdale and wide receiver Demarcus Gregory.
“Everyone has a clean slate,” Kiffin said.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral has not indicated his future plans. Corral began the 2019 season as the starter. He was replaced by John Rhys Plumlee and was widely considered, even by those inside the program, to be headed for the NCAA transfer portal.
If Corral remains Ole Miss will have the same four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster for spring football that it had for the season: Corral, Plumlee, Tisdale and Kinkead Dent.
“We’re going to create a culture here that our players and coaches want to be around versus have to … that you’re excited to come to those 6 a.m. workouts because you know you’re going to get better,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin on Monday said he had little knowledge of the roster he was inheriting. As he prepared Florida Atlantic for the Conference USA championship game – a 49-6 win over UAB – he didn’t have time to study the Ole Miss roster. He said he talked to SEC people familiar with Ole Miss who expressed “excitement” for much of the talent on hand.
Ole Miss got almost 90 percent of its yardage from true freshmen and redshirt freshmen in 2019, the most in the nation.
As he addressed an estimated crowd of 4,000 at The Pavilion on Monday Kiffin talked about mixing “old-school principles” with “new-way” thinking to make Ole Miss successful.
Later, his take on recruiting seemed to reflect that.
“Now in college football you have high school and junior college kids, transfers, graduate transfers, guys leaving the program … it’s basically like free agency,” he said. “You have to figure out how you’re going to manage that and which ones you’re going to take. It didn’t used to be like that.”