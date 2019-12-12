OXFORD – Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has officially announced three hires to his staff including offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
The addition of Lebby, who spent the last two seasons at Central Florida, had been widely speculated.
Also confirmed by the school are Kevin Smith, who served as running backs coach with Kiffin at Florida Atlantic for the past three seasons, and Wilson Love, who will serve as strength and conditioning coach.
Love spent the last three seasons in the same capacity at Florida Atlantic and was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for two of the three seasons that Kiffin served as offensive coordinator at Alabama.
Lebby joined the UCF staff in December of 2017 as quarterbacks coach. He retained those duties and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.
The Knights rank fourth nationally in total offense, sixth in scoring offense this season.
Prior to his time at UCF Lebby worked in various capacities at Baylor including passing game coordinator and running backs coach.