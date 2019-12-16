OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin formally announced three additions to his staff late Monday.
The hiring of offensive line coach Randy Clements and special teams coordinator Blake Gideon had already been reported.
Clements was the offensive line coach at Florida State last season.
He has spent 10 seasons at various stops with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby most notably Baylor.
Prior to his one season at FSU Clements coached offensive line at the University of Houston.
Gideon served as special teams coordinator and nickel backs coach at Houston.
Prior to Houston Gideon had stops at Georgia State and Western Carolina.
Kiffin also announced that one of his administrative coaches from last season at Florida Atlantic, Alex Collins, has been named senior personnel analyst.
Collins previously worked in football administration at Nevada and Southern Cal.