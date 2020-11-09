OXFORD • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopes bye week work helps the Rebels be more productive in the red zone for the season’s stretch drive.
The Rebels (2-4) were off last week. The first of their four remaining games is Saturday night at home against South Carolina in a 6:30 SEC Network start.
With last weekend off, Kiffin expressed concern about a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases this week.
Players were tested on Monday, but results were not available during Kiffin’s regular Zoom call with media.
Ole Miss got a head start on South Carolina preparation last week but did a lot of self-evaluation, too. One area of focus for the offense was to get better in the red zone.
Ole Miss leads the SEC in rushing offense, is second in total offense and third in passing efficiency.
But the Rebels’ offense, explosive in many ways, is ranked No. 12 in the SEC and No. 104 nationally in red-zone scoring.
“We’re as good as anybody in the country offensively outside the red zone when you look at numbers, yards and first downs,” Kiffin said.
The numbers are less flattering from the 20-yard line and in. Ole Miss has had 38 red zone opportunities with 27 scores. That’s 71.1 percent which puts the Rebels behind Oregon and ahead of Rice.
“We’re making mistakes. Other teams aren’t stopping us. We’re stopping ourselves,” wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. “When we do our job everything works out good for us.”
The Rebels were better in the red zone in their last game, a 54-21 win over struggling Vanderbilt, in which the starting offense scored eight touchdowns on nine possessions.
Costly turnovers
When practice began last week earlier memories were still fresh for Kiffin.
In a two-week span bfore facing Vanderbilt, Ole Miss had three turnovers from inside the opponents’ 5-yard line, two at Arkansas and one at Auburn. The Rebels lost both games.
The two red-zone turnovers at Arkansas were just part of seven for the game.
“We did a lot of work on consistency in the run game, communication up front,” Kiffin said. “Our problem has been struggles in the red zone and turnovers in one game.”