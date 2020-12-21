OXFORD – There we a number of factors working against quarterback Matt Corral at LSU, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday.
Corral had five interceptions and with less than a minute to play and the Rebels at the LSU 28 fumbled away a chance to redeem himself.
In addition to losing top receiving threats Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah who chose to opt out before the game the Rebels lost offensive starters Jerrion Ealy and Braylon Sanders during the game.
Corral was also playing after being COVID-19 positive and away from football for 14 days.
Kiffin rarely discusses injuries but said on his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media that Ealy and Sanders would not be available if the Rebels played “today.”
Ole Miss will play on Jan. 2 against No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
Kiffin thought Indiana would be slotted higher in the bowl pecking order.
“I was shocked (the Hoosiers) are in it. I didn’t really understand. It’s like this crazy year in college football,” he said.
They are, and the Rebels will be facing their highest-ranked opponent since losing 63-48 to No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 10.
Players will take Christmas a break from mid-day Wednesday until they report back on Dec. 26.
Ole Miss won’t depart for Tampa until Dec. 31. Players will be confined to the hotel when they arrive. Instead of departing immediately after the game the team will stay Saturday night, and players will have the opportunity to go into the city then.
Kiffin hopes his quarterback will be prepared to take on an IU secondary that ranks No. 15 in team passing defense efficiency.
Monday was a day to face the music for all players including Corral who had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown to go with his six turnovers in the 53-48 loss in Baton Rouge.
“He’s really frustrated. He played really hard, very competitive, on the runs not sliding in the second half on some of those,” Kiffin said. “It was not an effort issue, unfortunately decision-making, and I didn’t think (coaches) called a great game. He had only practiced once or twice last week when we got him back. That didn’t help the timing in the passing game, and you could see that in the numbers.”