OXFORD • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was told to choose his words carefully, but his emotions were in plain sight.
Kiffin was late to his regularly scheduled Zoom call with media on Monday because he was on the phone with the SEC office discussing a controversial muffed kickoff by an Auburn player in the a 35-28 Ole Miss loss on Saturday.
At issue was whether Auburn defender Shaun Shivers touched the football thereby making it live and eligible to be recovered by Ole Miss in the end zone for a touchdown.
The game was not stopped for a full-length review by game officials.
In postgame interviews on Saturday, Kiffin chose his words carefully on the subject. He chose them carefully again Monday, light on specifics but crystal clear in how he felt about the conversation with SEC coordinator of football officials John McDaid.
“I really wish for our players, our fans, that they could hear what I was just told. They deserve to (hear), but I asked and they made sure to tell me there’s a policy that I can’t tell you the players or the fans what their – if you want to call it an explanation of the situation,” Kiffin said.
He was just warming up.
“TV, everybody in the country could see it hit him, and I ask the side judge why aren’t they replaying it, do I need to challenge it, and he said, ‘They’ve already looked at it, there’s nothing there.’ So, I’m not allowed to say anything about the conversation, but I really wish our players and fans could hear what I was told. I had to take a 5-minute power yoga class before I walked in here to say what I really wanted,” Kiffin said.
The loss was the third-straight for the Rebels (1-4) who play at Vanderbilt Saturday at 3 in an SEC Network game.
Because of COVID-19 issues Vanderbilt (0-3) hasn’t played since a 41-7 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 10.
Ole Miss has had its own COVID concerns the last couple of weeks, and Kiffin was asked if defensive players Tariqious Tisdale, JaKorey Hawkins and Deane Leonard would be available for Vanderbilt.
The answer is yes, but Kiffin worked through more frustration to get there.
“Can I just answer we don’t discuss? I’m just going to answer every question from now on, ‘That’s internal, we don’t discuss anything. I don’t have any explanation for how I screwed up a situation.’ It would be awesome. Can we write that policy? I’ll ask our SID if we can write that policy from now on. Alright, I’ve got to stop going on that before I get fined.”