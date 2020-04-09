OXFORD – Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has donated $20,000 as part of a $50,000 gift from a number of athletics leaders to “Rebel Aid,” the school’s effort to secure assistance to Ole Miss students during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin and baseball coach Mike Bianco also made donations.
Most of the $50,000 will be directed to the “Fins Up Fund,” which goes first to student-athletes.
A portion of the gift – $10,000 – will go to the “Rebel Relief Fund,” which serves the most critical needs of all students.