Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has parted ways with his offensive line coach, the school has confirmed.
Randy Clements, after one season at Ole Miss, was let go Tuesday morning, according to reports. The Rebels completed their spring football drills on Tuesday.
"After meeting with coach Clements it was determined that it's in the best interests of both sides to part ways," Kiffin said in a statement. "We're grateful to coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward."
Clements joined the staff in December of 2019 after one season at Florida State.
Prior to FSU, Clements had worked for many seasons with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, mostly at Baylor.
At Ole Miss, Clements was part of a unit that led the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense and that led the SEC in rushing offense.