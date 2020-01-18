OXFORD – While Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach was in advanced talks with the New York Giants last week first-year Giants coach Joe Judge was unable to complete The Roach Poach.
Roach’s hiring by the NFL club was never officially announced, and you could sense the wheels turning for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin last week.
Late Friday night Ole Miss announced that Roach, a part of the Ole Miss staff since 2016, will remain as defensive line coach for Kiffin’s first season and will carry the added titles of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.
Also Friday Kiffin finalized things with former Mississippi State assistant Terrell Buckley to coach the Rebels’ cornerbacks and confirmed the re-hiring of Derrick Nix – the Ole Miss running backs coach for the last 12 years – to coach wide receivers.
The busy day brought to completion Kiffin’s inaugural Rebels’ staff.
“This coaching staff represents the winning mentality we are establishing here, and I’m excited to get to work as a full group,” Kiffin said. “We added dynamic recruiters, championship experience and outstanding football minds. This is a staff that will attract the best players in the country and help them reach their full potential.”
Earlier hires had been announced as deals had been finalized. The rest of the staff looks like this:
Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
D.J. Durkin, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers
Chris Partridge, co-defensive coordinator/safeties
Randy Clements, running game coordinator, offensive line
Joe Jon Finley, passing game coordinator/tight ends
Kevin Smith, running backs
Blake Gideon, special teams
Finley, like Buckley, was on an SEC staff in 2019 as he joins the Rebels from Texas A&M.
Retaining Roach could help the Rebels land a key recruit in coveted four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson of George County.
Roach has long recruited Jackson, and the two have developed a strong relationship. When it looked like Roach might be leaving Jackson canceled an official visit to Ole Miss that had been scheduled for Jan. 24.
Where the Rebels, who lose three starters off their defensive line, stand with Jackson now remains to be seen.
A native of Pascagoula, Buckley won the Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive back, during a decorated career at Florida State.
He was the fifth pick in the 1992 draft and played 14 seasons in the NFL.
As part of a dominant MSU defense in 2018 Bulldogs cornerbacks did not allow a touchdown.