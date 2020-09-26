OXFORD • As new coach Lane Kiffin made his debut, Ole Miss put up 613 yards against what was a top-10 defense a year ago, but No. 5 Florida showed it could put up yards and points, too.
Gators quarterback Kyle Trask trampled the Ole Miss defense with 416 passing yards and six touchdowns – four of them to tight end Kyle Pitts.
Trask hit on 30 of 42 attempts, and his poise at the end of the first half boosted the Gators at a pivotal time in the game.
Florida scored three touchdowns in a span of 3 minutes, 51 seconds over the late second and early third quarters and pulled away to defeat Ole Miss 51-35 before a crowd of 13,926 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
The Gators’ sprint to a three-touchdown lead off-set a strong performance for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who was 22 of 31 passing for 395 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter, the Rebels’ best hope to get back in the game came when they were set to take possession with the chance to make it a one-touchdown deficit. Instead, linebacker Mohamed Sanogo was called for roughing the passer on what would have been a third-down stop. Trask went on to throw his last touchdown pass, and the Gators led 51-29 with 5:14 left.
“The biggest momentum changer was the roughing the passer. We were going to get the ball back around mid-field, and we’d been moving well. It kind of puts the pressure back on them,” Kiffin said. “Then they go and score. That’s a lot of momentum on a judgment call.”
The game official told Kiffin the flag was thrown because Sanogo drove Trask into the ground.
Corral had success attacking the Gators deep in the middle of the field. He had a fourth touchdown on a swing pass to Elijah Moore negated by a holding penalty.
“We had a good game plan, and we were comfortable with what we had,” Corral said. “We left a few plays on the field that we wish we could get back. We’ve got something to build on.”
Kiffin showed some creativity out of the box with quarterbacks Corral and John Rhys Plumlee on the field at the same time.
As the sweat began to flow, it was Corral who was most effective throwing touchdown passes of 46 and 14 yards to Drummond as the Rebels threatened the Gators in the first half.
After twice missing red zone scoring opportunities in the first half, Ole Miss found itself tied at 14 when Florida took control with back-to-back touchdowns in the final 3:10 of the second quarter.
Trask broke the tie with a 16-yard pass to Kadarius Toney at the 3:10 mark.
Ole Miss then took the field with Plumlee at quarterback and failed to gain a first down.
The Gators quickly moved 81 yards to score with 5 seconds left when Trask passed 16 yards to tight end Kyle Pitts, who gained separation at the front pylon.
The late touchdown was especially damaging since the Gators were set to receive the second-half kick.
Trask found Pitts for 71 yards on the second play, and the Gators led 35-14 less than a minute into third quarter.
“Matt played well, which was good to see,” Kiffin said. “We had not played well in the passing game in our last couple of scrimmages. That was good to see against a team that people really don’t do that to.”