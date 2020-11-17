The Kiwanis Classic is the latest high school basketball tournament to fall victim to COVID-19.
Booneville coach Michael Smith said Tuesday that several teams in the field had to withdraw after being forced into quarantine. The tournament, first played in 2001, was scheduled for Saturday at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
The Kiwanis Classic features mainly local teams and is normally played in December. But it was moved up this year partly to try and avoid the COVID-19 issues that ultimately doomed it.
This cancelation comes four days after the prestigious Lighthouse Classic in Corinth (Nov. 27-28) was called off. Other canceled tournaments include the Wheeler Turkey Tournament (Nov. 19-20) and the Ingomar Invitational (Nov. 19-20).
One tournament, the Biggersville Girls Tournament, is still scheduled for Saturday. There will be seven games, starting at 10 a.m. with Alcorn Central vs. West Union.
The lineup has already changed once, and Biggersville coach Cliff Little said it could change again before Saturday.