Chris Klieman is accustomed to an enormous amount of success having won four national championships during his five seasons as the head coach at North Dakota State.
Klieman has continued his winning ways since being hired away by Kansas State. The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start with blowout victories against Nicholls and Bowling Green to run his string of consecutive wins as a head coach to 23.
This week, however, Klieman and K-State will face their toughest task to date as they travel to Mississippi State on Saturday, a team that defeated the Wildcats 31-10 last year in Manhattan in Bill Snyder’s final season.
“Our players are excited about the opportunity to go down there,” Klieman said. “They know as well as I do that this is not a win-at-all-costs game. We need to play our best football to have a chance to be successful, but we’re going to go in there with the hope and the thought that if we play our best, we have an opportunity to be successful. That’s all I’m hoping for, that we play our best football on Saturday and see where we’re at.”
Kansas State’s offense has met little resistance so far this season. The Wildcats are averaging 50.5 points per game, lead the country in time of possession and rank third nationally chewing up 347 rushing yards per game.
Graduate transfers James Gilbert and Jordon Brown have done most of the damage on the ground. Gilbert, a Ball State transfer, has carried 26 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns while Brown, an addition from North Carolina, has 113 yards on 15 attempts and two scores.
K-State has had a total of six different players account for their 10 rushing touchdowns through two games.
“This will be a different deal this week,” Klieman said. “We are going against a defense that’s got a lot of veterans on it, a lot of size and speed. This will be a big challenge for us offensively.”
Klieman hopes that Skylar Thompson continues to play well at quarterback to help balance out the offense. Thompson has completed 74.3 percent of his passes this season for 363 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions but was just 7 of 17 for 86 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Bulldogs last year.
“We just have to do a great job of mixing things up, from efficiency in the passing game to being able to control the line of scrimmage, which, obviously, will be a difficult task,” Klieman said. “Plus just the noise and the operation will be more difficult. It’s easy to do that stuff at home.”
The Wildcats’ defense will try to do a better job of containing MSU tailback Kylin Hill this time around. Hill ran for 211 yards on only 17 carries and scored three touchdowns against them last year.
“He’s a difference maker,” Klieman said. “He’s a phenomenal tailback and can beat you in so many different ways. We need to do a good job keeping the cup and keeping our leverage on him and doing a good job of tackling him because he breaks so many tackles. He’s a real physical runner.”