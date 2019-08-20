Game day: Nov. 16 at Davis Wade Stadium (61,337) in Starkville.
Series: Alabama leads 82-18-3 overall and 19-4 in Starkville.
Last meeting: Alabama won 24-0 in Tuscaloosa in 2018.
Head coach: Nick Saban, 146-21 in 12 years at UA, 237-63-1 in 23 years overall.
2018 Record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC
W vs. Louisville (in Orlando, Fla.) 51-14
W Arkansas State 57-7
W at Ole Miss 62-7
W Texas A&M 45-23
W Louisiana 56-14
W at Arkansas 65-31
W Missouri 39-10
W at Tennessee 58-21
W at LSU 29-0
W Mississippi State 24-0
W The Citadel 50-17
W Auburn 52-21
SEC Championship Game
W vs. Georgia 35-28
Orange Bowl
W vs. Oklahoma 45-34
National Championship Game
L vs. Clemson 44-16
Returning starters:
Offense (6)
QB Tua Tagovailoa, 245 of 355 passes, 3,966 yards, 43 TD, 6 INT; 57 carries, 190 yards, 5 TD
WR Jerry Jeudy, 68 catches, 1,315 yards, 14 TD
WR Henry Ruggs III, 46 catches, 741 yards, 11 TD
WR DeVonta Smith, 42 catches, 693 yards, 6 TD
LT Alex Leatherwood,
RT Jedrick Wills Jr.
Defense (6)
DE Raekwon Davis, 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
LB Anfernee Jennings, 51 tackles, 14 TFL, 6.5 sacks, INT, 11 PBU, 2 FR
LB Dylan Moses, 86 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks, PBU, FF
CB Trevon Diggs, 20 tackles, INT, 6 PBU, FF
CB Patrick Surtain II, 37 tackles, 1.5 TFL, INT, 7 PBU, FF
SS Xavier McKinney, 73 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INT, 10 PBU, FF
Specialists (1)
K Joseph Bulovas, 14 of 18 FG, long 49
Former MSU commitments
OL Scott Lashley, 6-7, 307, Jr., eight games played
DE Raekwon Davis, 6-7, 312, Sr., 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Former MSU coach
Brian Baker, associate head coach, defensive line
Charles Huff, associate head coach, running backs
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Duke (in Atlanta, Ga.)
Sept. 7 New Mexico State
Sept. 14 at South Carolina
Sept. 21 Southern Miss
Sept. 28 Ole Miss
Oct. 12 at Texas A&M
Oct. 19 Tennessee
Oct. 26 Arkansas
Nov. 9 LSU
Nov. 16 at Mississippi State
Nov. 23 Western Carolina
Nov. 30 at Auburn