raekwon davis

Former MSU commitment Raekwon Davis made five tackles and one tackle for loss against the Bulldogs in 2018. 

 AP Photo | Butch Dill

Game day: Nov. 16 at Davis Wade Stadium (61,337) in Starkville.

Series: Alabama leads 82-18-3 overall and 19-4 in Starkville.

Last meeting: Alabama won 24-0 in Tuscaloosa in 2018.

Head coach: Nick Saban, 146-21 in 12 years at UA, 237-63-1 in 23 years overall.

2018 Record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC

W vs. Louisville (in Orlando, Fla.) 51-14

W Arkansas State 57-7

W at Ole Miss 62-7

W Texas A&M 45-23

W Louisiana 56-14

W at Arkansas 65-31

W Missouri 39-10

W at Tennessee 58-21

W at LSU 29-0

W Mississippi State 24-0

W The Citadel 50-17

W Auburn 52-21

SEC Championship Game

W vs. Georgia 35-28

Orange Bowl

W vs. Oklahoma 45-34

National Championship Game

L vs. Clemson 44-16

Returning starters:

Offense (6)

QB Tua Tagovailoa, 245 of 355 passes, 3,966 yards, 43 TD, 6 INT; 57 carries, 190 yards, 5 TD

WR Jerry Jeudy, 68 catches, 1,315 yards, 14 TD

WR Henry Ruggs III, 46 catches, 741 yards, 11 TD

WR DeVonta Smith, 42 catches, 693 yards, 6 TD

LT Alex Leatherwood,

RT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defense (6)

DE Raekwon Davis, 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

LB Anfernee Jennings, 51 tackles, 14 TFL, 6.5 sacks, INT, 11 PBU, 2 FR

LB Dylan Moses, 86 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks, PBU, FF

CB Trevon Diggs, 20 tackles, INT, 6 PBU, FF

CB Patrick Surtain II, 37 tackles, 1.5 TFL, INT, 7 PBU, FF

SS Xavier McKinney, 73 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INT, 10 PBU, FF

Specialists (1)

K Joseph Bulovas, 14 of 18 FG, long 49

Former MSU commitments

OL Scott Lashley, 6-7, 307, Jr., eight games played

DE Raekwon Davis, 6-7, 312, Sr., 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Former MSU coach

Brian Baker, associate head coach, defensive line

Charles Huff, associate head coach, running backs

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Duke (in Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 7 New Mexico State

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sept. 21 Southern Miss

Sept. 28 Ole Miss

Oct. 12 at Texas A&M

Oct. 19 Tennessee

Oct. 26 Arkansas

Nov. 9 LSU

Nov. 16 at Mississippi State

Nov. 23 Western Carolina

Nov. 30 at Auburn

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus