Game day: Nov. 2 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium (72,000) in Fayetteville, Ark.
Series: Arkansas leads 16-12-1 overall and 3-2 in Fayetteville.
Last meeting: MSU won 52-6 in Starkville in 2018.
Head coach: Chad Morris, 2-10 in one year at UA, 16-32 in four years overall.
2018 Record: 2-10, 0-8 SEC
W Eastern Illinois 55-20
L at Colorado State 34-27
L North Texas 44-17
L at Auburn 34-3
L vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas) 24-17
L Alabama 65-31
L vs. Ole Miss (in Little Rock, Ark.) 37-33
W Tulsa 23-0
L Vanderbilt 45-31
L LSU 24-17
L at Mississippi State 52-6
L at Missouri 38-0
Returning starters:
Offense (5)
RB Rakeem Boyd, 6-0, 213, Jr., 123 carries, 734 yards, 2 TD; 23 catches, 165 yards
WR Mike Woods, 6-1, 203, So., 18 catches, 206 yards, TD
TE Cheyenne O’Grady, 6-4, 256, Sr., 30 catches, 400 yards, 6 TD
LT Colton Jackson, 6-5, 298, Sr.
C Ty Clary, 6-4, 285, Jr.
Defense (6)
DT McTelvin Agim, 6-3, 294, Sr., 45 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, PBU, 3 FF, FR
DT T.J. Smith, 6-3, 293, Sr., 26 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
LB De’Jon Harris, 6-0, 245, Sr., 118 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 PBU, FF, FR
LB D’Vone McClure, 6-2, 219, Jr., 26 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, 3 PBU, FF
CB Jaques McClellion, 6-0, 175, So., 25 tackles, 7 PBU
SS Kamren Curl, 6-2, 198, Jr., 53 tackles, 5 PBU, FF
Specialists (2)
K Connor Limpert, 6-1, 175, Sr., 19 of 24 FG, long 55
P Reid Bauer, 5-11, 198, So., 56 punts, 2,176 yards (38.9 avg.), long 64
Former MSU commitments
DB Greg Brooks Jr., 5-11, 179, Fr.
DB Myles Mason, 6-2, 203, So., 5 tackles
DB LaDarrius Bishop, 6-0, 193, R-Fr., two games played
Former MSU coach
Ron Cooper, secondary
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31 Portland State
Sept. 7 at Ole Miss
Sept. 14 Colorado State
Sept. 21 San Jose State
Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 12 at Kentucky
Oct. 19 Auburn
Oct. 26 at Alabama
Nov. 2 Mississippi State
Nov. 9 Western Kentucky
Nov. 16 South Carolina
Nov. 23 at LSU
Nov. 30 Missouri