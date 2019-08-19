rakeem boyd

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries against Mississippi State last season. 

 AP Photo | Jim Lytle

Game day: Nov. 2 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium (72,000) in Fayetteville, Ark.

Series: Arkansas leads 16-12-1 overall and 3-2 in Fayetteville.

Last meeting: MSU won 52-6 in Starkville in 2018.

Head coach: Chad Morris, 2-10 in one year at UA, 16-32 in four years overall.

2018 Record: 2-10, 0-8 SEC

W Eastern Illinois 55-20

L at Colorado State 34-27

L North Texas 44-17

L at Auburn 34-3

L vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas) 24-17

L Alabama 65-31

L vs. Ole Miss (in Little Rock, Ark.) 37-33

W Tulsa 23-0

L Vanderbilt 45-31

L LSU 24-17

L at Mississippi State 52-6

L at Missouri 38-0

Returning starters:

Offense (5)

RB Rakeem Boyd, 6-0, 213, Jr., 123 carries, 734 yards, 2 TD; 23 catches, 165 yards

WR Mike Woods, 6-1, 203, So., 18 catches, 206 yards, TD

TE Cheyenne O’Grady, 6-4, 256, Sr., 30 catches, 400 yards, 6 TD

LT Colton Jackson, 6-5, 298, Sr.

C Ty Clary, 6-4, 285, Jr.

Defense (6)

DT McTelvin Agim, 6-3, 294, Sr., 45 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, PBU, 3 FF, FR

DT T.J. Smith, 6-3, 293, Sr., 26 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

LB De’Jon Harris, 6-0, 245, Sr., 118 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 PBU, FF, FR

LB D’Vone McClure, 6-2, 219, Jr., 26 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, 3 PBU, FF

CB Jaques McClellion, 6-0, 175, So., 25 tackles, 7 PBU

SS Kamren Curl, 6-2, 198, Jr., 53 tackles, 5 PBU, FF

Specialists (2)

K Connor Limpert, 6-1, 175, Sr., 19 of 24 FG, long 55

P Reid Bauer, 5-11, 198, So., 56 punts, 2,176 yards (38.9 avg.), long 64

Former MSU commitments

DB Greg Brooks Jr., 5-11, 179, Fr.

DB Myles Mason, 6-2, 203, So., 5 tackles

DB LaDarrius Bishop, 6-0, 193, R-Fr., two games played

Former MSU coach

Ron Cooper, secondary

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31 Portland State

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss

Sept. 14 Colorado State

Sept. 21 San Jose State

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 12 at Kentucky

Oct. 19 Auburn

Oct. 26 at Alabama

Nov. 2 Mississippi State

Nov. 9 Western Kentucky

Nov. 16 South Carolina

Nov. 23 at LSU

Nov. 30 Missouri

