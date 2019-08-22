Game day: Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium (61,337) in Starkville on ESPN.
Series: Ole Miss leads 64-45-6 overall and 22-14-3 in Starkville.
Last meeting: MSU won 35-3 in Oxford in 2018.
Head coach: Matt Luke, 11-13 in two years at UM and overall.
2018 Record: 5-7, 1-7 (6th SEC West)
W vs. Texas Tech (in Houston, Texas) 42-27
W Southern Illinois 76-41
L Alabama 62-7
W Kent State 38-17
L at LSU 45-16
W Louisiana-Monroe 70-21
W vs. Arkansas (in Little Rock, Ark.) 37-33
L Auburn 31-16
L South Carolina 48-44
L at Texas A&M 38-24
L at Vanderbilt 36-29 (OT)
L Mississippi State 35-3
Returning starters:
Offense (3)
RB Scottie Phillips, 5-8, 211, Sr., 153 carries, 928 yards, 12 TD; 10 catches, 105 yards, 2 TD
RG Ben Brown, 6-5, 320, So.
RT Alex Givens, 6-6, 308, Sr.
Defense (8)
DE Josiah Coatney, 6-4, 325, Sr., 63 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, PBU, FF
NT Benito Jones, 6-1, 329, Sr., 34 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks
LB Qaadir Sheppard, 6-3, 252, Sr., 48 tackles, 10 TFL, 1.5 sacks, PBU, 2 FF
LB Vernon Dasher, 6-1, 217, Sr., 36 tackles, TFL, INT, 3 PBU
LB Mohamed Sanogo, 6-2, 244, Jr., 112 tackles, 6.5 TFL, sack, PBU, 2 FF
LB Willie Hibbler, 6-3, 264, Sr., 50 tackles, 5.5 TFL, sack, 3 PBU, FF
CB Myles Hartsfield, 5-11, 211, Sr., 41 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 7 PBU, FF
FS Jalen Julius, 5-10, 192, Sr., 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 FF
Specialists (2)
K Luke Logan, 5-11, 180, Jr., 22 of 27 FG, long 40
P Mac Brown, 6-3, 204, Jr., 48 punts, 1,980 yards (41.3 avg.), long 65
Former MSU commitments
WR Dannis Jackson, 6-0, 170, Fr.
DB Armani Linton, 6-2, 231, Sr., six carries, 22 yards; 12 tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31 at Memphis
Sept. 7 Arkansas
Sept. 14 Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 21 California
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 Vanderbilt
Oct. 12 at Missouri
Oct. 19 Texas A&M
Nov. 2 at Auburn
Nov. 9 New Mexico State
Nov. 16 LSU
Nov. 28 at Mississippi State