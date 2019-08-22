armani linton

Former MSU commitment Armani Linton played on both sides of the ball last season for the Rebels. 

 AP Photo | Michael Woods

Game day: Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium (61,337) in Starkville on ESPN.

Series: Ole Miss leads 64-45-6 overall and 22-14-3 in Starkville.

Last meeting: MSU won 35-3 in Oxford in 2018.

Head coach: Matt Luke, 11-13 in two years at UM and overall.

2018 Record: 5-7, 1-7 (6th SEC West)

W vs. Texas Tech (in Houston, Texas) 42-27

W Southern Illinois 76-41

L Alabama 62-7

W Kent State 38-17

L at LSU 45-16

W Louisiana-Monroe 70-21

W vs. Arkansas (in Little Rock, Ark.) 37-33

L Auburn 31-16

L South Carolina 48-44

L at Texas A&M 38-24

L at Vanderbilt 36-29 (OT)

L Mississippi State 35-3

Returning starters:

Offense (3)

RB Scottie Phillips, 5-8, 211, Sr., 153 carries, 928 yards, 12 TD; 10 catches, 105 yards, 2 TD

RG Ben Brown, 6-5, 320, So.

RT Alex Givens, 6-6, 308, Sr.

Defense (8)

DE Josiah Coatney, 6-4, 325, Sr., 63 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, PBU, FF

NT Benito Jones, 6-1, 329, Sr., 34 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks

LB Qaadir Sheppard, 6-3, 252, Sr., 48 tackles, 10 TFL, 1.5 sacks, PBU, 2 FF

LB Vernon Dasher, 6-1, 217, Sr., 36 tackles, TFL, INT, 3 PBU

LB Mohamed Sanogo, 6-2, 244, Jr., 112 tackles, 6.5 TFL, sack, PBU, 2 FF

LB Willie Hibbler, 6-3, 264, Sr., 50 tackles, 5.5 TFL, sack, 3 PBU, FF

CB Myles Hartsfield, 5-11, 211, Sr., 41 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 7 PBU, FF

FS Jalen Julius, 5-10, 192, Sr., 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 FF

Specialists (2)

K Luke Logan, 5-11, 180, Jr., 22 of 27 FG, long 40

P Mac Brown, 6-3, 204, Jr., 48 punts, 1,980 yards (41.3 avg.), long 65

Former MSU commitments

WR Dannis Jackson, 6-0, 170, Fr.

DB Armani Linton, 6-2, 231, Sr., six carries, 22 yards; 12 tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Memphis

Sept. 7 Arkansas

Sept. 14 Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 21 California

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 Vanderbilt

Oct. 12 at Missouri

Oct. 19 Texas A&M

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 New Mexico State

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 28 at Mississippi State

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus