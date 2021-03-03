JACKSON – The height advantage was stark, but Kossuth found a way around it.
The Lady Aggies, ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, overcame Crystal Springs’ size and pulled away with a 50-39 win in the Class 3A semifinals on Wednesday.
Kossuth (20-5) gets a rematch from 2019 with Division 1-3A rival Belmont in Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m.
Crystal Springs (18-4) featured three players who were over 6-foot. The tandem of Tamia Yates and Dajanea Christmas combined to shoot 8 of 8 in the first half, as the Lady Aggies struggled to affect their shot down low.
Second-half adjustments slowed the duo down, where they shot 3 of 12.
“We changed out our defense to help out on the back so we could not let (Yates) get to that sweet spot,” said Kossuth head coach Angie Malone.
“Being so small we had to work together and have more people helping on the tall girls.”
Ava Meeks, who scored 11 points, came up big in the first half for Kossuth, nailing three 3-pointers on as many attempts to space the floor. The Lady Aggies led 23-18 at the break.
Kossuth built a 34-26 lead to end the third quarter, using a 6-0 run to close the period. Juniors Zoe Essary and Kaitlyn Bonds both found success on the offensive end. Coming off the bench, Bonds scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the second half and grabbed five rebounds.
“She brings toughness as a post presence and brings energy,” Malone said of Bonds. “She has no fear to take it in there.”
Essary took on the challenge of guarding the 6-foot-2 Yates for most of the game. On the offensive end she pitched in with eight points, while adding six rebounds and four assists.
“She’s a creator, ball handler, rebounder, steals – you name it, she does it,” said Malone.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up seven, Kossuth went on a 7-0 run and held the Lady Tigers to just one field goal in the final four minutes.
Point Maker: Bonds was 6 of 9 from the floor.
Talking Point: “I knew somebody had to step up for the team. I knew they were big but I had the mindset to take it to them.” – Bonds.