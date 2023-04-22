Mask

Kossuth's Maddie Mask finished Saturday's win over Hatley with a one-hitter while striking out 11.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

KOSSUTH – Kossuth’s Maddie Mask showed off her arm during Saturday’s low-scoring Class 3A first-round playoff game against Hatley, throwing strike after strike to lead the Lady Aggies to a 5-0 win.

Newsletters

Recommended for you