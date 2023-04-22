KOSSUTH – Kossuth’s Maddie Mask showed off her arm during Saturday’s low-scoring Class 3A first-round playoff game against Hatley, throwing strike after strike to lead the Lady Aggies to a 5-0 win.
“Maddie pitched great today, and our defense was great behind her,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “She knows that our defense is always going to be there to make plays behind her, so she just goes out there and pitches.”
The No, 5-ranked Lady Aggies (16-7) got off to a fast start in the first as Hadley James led off with a double, while Mask, Victoria Fields and Cailyn Mitchell followed with RBI singles to take a 3-0 lead.
Both teams went through a cold spree at the plate in the next few innings, with Hatley’s Ashlynn Dabbs notching three strikeouts, while Mask was up to seven by the top of the fifth. The Lady Aggies found a way to add a few insurance runs in the fifth to go up 5-0.
After James and Fields got on with singles, Annabelle Marlar drove in a run on a groundout, while Fields came home on an error to add to the lead.
“We looked pretty good in the first inning, but we tried to do a little bit too much in the next few innings,” Bobo said. “Luckily, we had some big two-out hits to score some runs in the fifth. When their defense shut us out for those couple of innings, we adjusted the bat, and that’s what playoff ball is all about.”
Extra Bases
Big Innings: The Lady Aggies scored their first three runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Mask, Fields and Mitchell.
Big Stat: Mask finished the day with 11 strikeouts, allowing only one hit and one walk to get the win.
Coach Speak: “We just swung wildly during our first at-bats, but we started to make some adjustments the second time. We put ourselves in scoring position, but we could never get that hit to put ourselves on the board. Maddie (Mask) was consistent and kept hanging that corner on us, and we struggled with that.” – Hatley's Chris George
