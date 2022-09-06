Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
AMORY – A string of tightly contested sets saw Kossuth come away with the win in five sets over Amory in the end.
The Lady Aggies went down to the wire and managed pulled off a 3-2 win (19-25, 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11) on Tuesday night.
“This is the first time we’ve played Amory since the beginning of the season, and they’ve improved a lot since early August,” Kossuth assistant coach Emma Boeke said. “We’re trying to get better every match we play, and we applied a lot of things from practice into today’s game.”
The Lady Panthers established a 12-6 lead in the first set after a string of kills by Ella Grace Phillips. Phillips finished the first set with seven kills to help Amory take the set, while Emarie Boddie topped it off with a block.
Kossuth bounced back in the second set after gaining a 12-8 lead an extending it to double digits at 20-10 on kills from Aven Mathis and Bailey Wilbanks. The Lady Aggies momentum carried over into the third set as they were able to pull away late to take a 21-16 lead as Mathis ended the set with an ace.
Amory battled to take the fourth set after gaining a 16-8 lead. Phillips added five more kills to her total in the set to force a fifth set.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 8-5 lead after an ace from Emmy Millender, but Kossuth stormed back, going on a 10-3 run to seal the victory.
“The effort at the net today was great,” Boeke said. “I tell them to play every point like it’s game point, and in practice, we’re always working on trying to kill the ball every time they hit it.”
Mathis finished with 19 kills and five aces, while Wilbanks added 10 kills in the win. For Amory, Phillips tallied 17 kills.
