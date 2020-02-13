NEW ALBANY • Tishomingo County outscored New Albany 26-8 over the final 12 minutes of play to take a convincing 53-31 win in the 1-4A semifinals on Thursday night.
Tishomingo County rode the hot hand of Maura Nunley to the win as she bagged six 3-pointers on the way to 26 points.
“During the pregame we were shooting and Katie (Powers) said ‘Maura, you’re on tonight’ and I was like, well I hope it carries on into the game,” Nunley said. “Tuesday we had a really good practice and I think that carried over into the game and helped me play well tonight.”
New Albany closed to within four points at 27-23 at the 4:13 mark, but the Lady Braves hit a 15-9 scoring spree to close out the period with a 42-29 lead.
“We just trust each other so much and play as a team,” Nunley said. “We just know if one person is not on, then another person is. We just continue to share the ball and trust each other.”
Defense and offense played a key to the third quarter according to Coach Brian Middleton of Tishomingo County.
“Nunley and Powers stepped up and made big shots, we made big plays on defense and that put it away for us,” Middleton said.
Powers added 12 points in the victory.
Analisa Cheairs finished with 10 points for New Albany.
Tishomingo County led 22-15 at the half.
Tishomingo County advances to the 1-4A championship tonight at 7 to face Ripley.
New Albany will play North Pontotoc in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
Three-pointers
TURNING POINT: Tishomingo County broke open the game after New Albany pulled to within 27-23 midway through the third quarter. They finished the contest on a 26-8 run.
POINT MAKER: Nunley scored 26 points for the Lady Braves, including six 3-pointers.
TALKING POINT: “Nunley shot it really and I thought we played pretty good defense, too, we held them to 31, didn’t rebound as well as I wanted some of the time, but we played good defense. Nunley and Powers offensively just brought their game.” – Brian Middleton, Tishomingo County coach