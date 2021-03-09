BOONEVILLE – Tishomingo County was wide awake for this one.
The Lady Braves got the bats working in the latter half of the game and pulled past Mantachie for a 6-3 win at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Tuesday night.
It was the second win of the day for Tishomingo County (7-1), which defeated Bruce 10-3 earlier.
“That’s probably the best team we’ve played,” coach Jerry Long said of Mantachie. “That’s probably the best pitcher we’ve faced. We kind of sleepwalked the first game today, but if you sleepwalk against them you’re going to go home in about three innings.”
Mantachie (4-2-2), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, was cruising along behind pitcher Ramsey Montgomery, taking a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning. She had retired 11 of the previous 13 batters before an error allowed Tishomingo County’s leadoff batter to reach.
Another error let in a run, and then Maddyx McNatt tied the game with an RBI triple to right-center field. She scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
“I thought it was down, then I thought it wasn’t. I was just glad for it to get down,” McNatt said of her triple.
Rylee Bearden did the rest in the pitcher’s circle. She stranded two Mantachie runners in the fifth and retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
Bearden allowed six hits on the night, struck out seven and walked one.
“She was throwing a lot of stuff outside, and we’re trying to pull everything outside,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said.
The Lady Braves tacked on two runs in the seventh. Madi Watkins stroked an RBI triple down the left field line, and Bearden added an RBI single.
Lynsey Barber led Mantachie with two hits, including a triple in the first inning, which led to the game’s first run.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: In the top of the fifth, Chloe Hollingsworth reached on an error and eventually scored when Watkins reached on an error. McNatt then tripled in the tying run and scored on a wild pitch.
Big Stat: Mantachie committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs.
Coach Speak: “The three errors killed us. Not an excuse, but we’re just so youthful.” – Kristi Montgomery