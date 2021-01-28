BELDEN – A familiar foe ended Tupelo Christian’s season Thursday night.
Rachel Donaldson’s goal in the 69th minute lifted Madison St. Joseph to a 1-0 win over the Lady Eagles in the first round of the Class I soccer playoffs.
This is the fourth-straight year these teams have met in the postseason, with the Lady Bruins (9-3) winning three times.
“I think it could have gone in any direction. I’m thankful it went in ours,” St. Joseph coach Dwayne Demmin said. “It’s a good team, and we look forward to the battle every time we come up here and play them.”
TCPS (13-2) was controlling possession much of the second half and had some good scoring chances. But St. Joseph started to turn the momentum a bit as the half wore on.
Donaldson’s score was set up when she sent a corner kick toward the goal. The ball bounced back out to her, and she laced a shot into the top of the net.
“I knew I had a little bit of time,” Donaldson said. “I didn’t see anyone in front of me, so I knew I could take a touch. So I took one touch and knew that I had to get it off.”
St. Joseph had four corner kicks on the night, while TCPS had none.
“Corners are what we’ve been doing good with the last two or three games,” TCPS coach Mike Smith said. “Defensively we had been doing good, but they made some good corner kicks and we were able to clear them out, except for that last one, and it bit us.”
The first half was a defensive struggle, with most of the action taking place between the boxes.
The Lady Eagles asserted control shortly after halftime. Jasmine Steinman just missed a goal in the 44th minute, and a free kick by Anna Mae Ramsey in the 59th minute was batted away by the goal keeper.
Bella Claire Bresee also came close, in the 63rd minute.
“We came out the second half and I told the team, ‘We’ve got to press hard and win the ball,’” Smith said. “We were all over the goal, winning the ball, kept it on this end probably 70% of the time.”
St. Joseph will face Byhalia in the second round.