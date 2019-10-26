STARKVILLE • The New Albany Lady Bulldogs came up short of winning the gold ball at the 4A State Volleyball Championship as they lost to Vancleave 3-0 on Saturday.
Vancleave won its third consecutive state championship – after back-to-back Class II titles – by posting scores of 25-10, 25-20, 25-15.
“That’s all you can ask of them, coming in as the underdog you know we are trying to prevent them from getting that 3-peat and we had nothing to lose,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “We had our moments where I feel like we could have done a little bit better, but I told them that I’d rather go down swinging than cowering down to the giants and I thought we did a good job with that.”
Vancleave showed its championship mettle in the opening set as they hit New Albany with a 6-0 start and went on to win easily 25-10.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to get their game established in the second set and fought back to lose by a narrow decision of 25-20.
“It was there and there were some close calls, they (Vancleave) do an exceptional job and we just couldn’t pull it through,” Connolly said. “It is what it is and you just have to move on.”
The third set was close early on and a kill by Vakeria Jett pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within two at 7-5, but Vancleave outscored New Albany 18-10 the rest of the way and took the set and match in the process.
Senior libero and team leader Maggie Moore made her final appearance as a Lady Bulldog along with fellow seniors Janae Shackleford and Rosalee Roberts.
“This season has meant so much to me and I’m so grateful to have shared it with this group of teammates,” Moore said. “Getting this far was truly once in a lifetime and I’ll remember it forever.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more in my last season. Special thanks to Coach Ashley for coming in and getting us to another landmark season.”
Greta Blakemore led New Albany with eight kills and Masey Adams finished with 15 assists.
New Albany finished the season 24-10 with its third-consecutive division title as well as making school history with its first appearance in the semifinals and finals.