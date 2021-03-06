JACKSON – Belmont’s girls internalized the pain for two years. On Saturday, they could finally let it go.
Facing the team that caused that pain in 2019, the Lady Cardinals toughed out a 56-55 overtime win over Kossuth in the Class 3A state championship game at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Last time these teams met in the Big House, Kossuth overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win its first state title.
“I tell everybody that was probably the worst heartbreak you can have, is losing in the state championship – especially when we blew a 13-point lead,” senior Macie Walker said. “We were young then, and we’re seniors now, and I didn’t want to leave without winning a gold ball, so I had to make it happen.”
Walker made it happen by scoring a game-high 29 points, and she had the assist on freshman Brooklyn Hodum’s go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left in OT. Kossuth had a chance to win it but missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer.
This is the 12th state title for Belmont (31-3) and fourth under coach 16th-year coach Chris Higginbottom. The 2019 loss has been eating at him, and the pain of it drove both him and his team to redemption.
“A lot of times people have missions, but they don’t ever accomplish them,” Higginbottom said. “Today we had a mission, and we accomplished it.”
Kossuth (20-6) did not make it easy. The Lady Aggies overcame a scoreless first quarter and started taking control in the second half.
They were up 40-36 when Belmont big Kassi Grimes left with her fourth foul at the 4:17 mark of the fourth quarter. The Lady Cardinals went on an 8-0 run before a steal and layup by Zoe Essary tied the game at 44-44 with 1:47 left.
It was tied 46-46 with 2 seconds left when Walker took an inbounds pass and had a wide open layup – that she missed.
She then scored five points in overtime and had the big assist to Hodum.
“Whenever I got the ball, I was so shocked,” Hodum said. “I kind of panicked for a minute, then I just put it back up.”
Abby Kuykendall had 12 points for Belmont, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime.
Essary led Kossuth with 20 points, while Kaitlyn Bonds scored 15.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Essary’s layup with 38 seconds left in OT put Kossuth up 55-54, but Belmont responded when Walker drove the lane and dished to Hodum.
Point Maker: Walker shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We put it into overtime, had a shot, we just came up a point short. I can’t say anything to them that they don’t already know.” – Kossuth coach Angie Malone