BOONEVILLE • Belmont’s girls are still feeding off last year’s pain.
That’s kept the Lady Cardinals locked in, and they were in top form Saturday night, beating Kossuth, 61-42, in the Division 1-3A tournament title game.
It was Kossuth that rallied past Belmont in last season’s state championship game.
“I just want us to take the pain and hurt from last year, and these girls experienced it,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “Take that pain and hurt and (let it) motivate you to not let that happen again.”
These teams split the series in the regular season. The Lady Aggies (22-6), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, entered this contest at a disadvantage due to injuries.
Starters Zoe Essary (knee) and Reagan Bobo (broken thumb) were both out.
No. 9 Belmont (26-4) showed no mercy, opening up a 34-23 halftime lead and keeping Kossuth at arm’s length in the second half.
“We were very locked in all week, ready to go,” Belmont guard Macie Walker said. “This is probably one of my favorite teams to ever play, so we were ready.”
Walker scored a game-high 18 points, but the Lady Cardinals spread the wealth offensively. Mary-Grace Storment scored 14, Lydia Liles had 10, and Kalea Koger added 9.
Belmont shot 22 of 42 (52.4%) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range.
“Our whole goal coming into this game is we wanted to relieve some pressure from Macie,” Higginbottom said. “Because last year it was like she did it, and that was it.
“But other girls have contributed, and a lot of folks focus on Macie, but we’ve got more than Macie that can score.”
Belmont will host Coahoma AHS in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, while Kossuth will host Amanda Elzy.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Belmont went on a 12-3 run in the second quarter to open up a 25-14 lead.
Point Maker: Walker shot 7 of 12 from the field.
Talking Point: “The girls gave it 100 percent, we just came up short. We hope to go all the way through and meet up with them again.” – Kossuth coach Angie Malone