SALTILLO • Lafayette’s three-peat bid remains alive and well.
The Lady Commodores scored three goals in the second half to rally past Saltillo for a 3-1 win in the MHSAA Class 5A soccer semifinals on Tuesday night.
Lafayette (18-2) will try to win a third-straight state championship when it faces the West Jones-East Central winner on Saturday in Madison.
After a frustrating first half offensively, Lafayette scored two goals in a span of five minutes to pull ahead. Julia Perkins fired in a goal from the top of the box in the 53rd minute to tie it 1-1, and then Lillie Grace McCutchen scored off a deflected ball in the 58th minute.
“We knew we had plenty of time, but at the same time, down 1-0 in a pretty important game, I think they panicked at first,” Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs said. “But they also knew that once they put one in the back of the net, more were coming.”
Perkins had narrowly missed a goal late in the first half when her shot from the right side caromed off the crossbar. It was one of three great scoring chances the Lady Dores had in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
“I thought we were all going down, and then we just brought ourselves back up for the second half, and we finished it out,” Perkins said.
Hudson Lindsay added a third goal in the 74th minute to ice the match.
This was the second-straight year Lafayette has defeated Saltillo in the state semis. The division rivals split their matches in the regular season, with Saltillo (16-6) winning the 2-5A title on a coin flip.
The Lady Tigers struck early when A.C. Crouch scored off a rebound in the fifth minute. There were more scoring chances throughout the half, but those opportunities became scarce after halftime.
“We just needed to get our composure,” Scruggs said of her defense. “That’s really it. It kind of threw us for a loop. I don’t think we’ve been scored on early like that in a while.”
This was the final game for Reeder as Saltillo’s coach. He is taking over the women’s soccer program at Blue Mountain College.
“I told them that I could not be more proud of them, that I know it stung, but two years ago nobody thought they would be where they are, and they’ve hosted North half two years in a row,” Reeder said. “There’s only a brighter future for them.”