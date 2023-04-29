WHEELER - Wheeler’s defense stole the show during Saturday’s playoff game against Smithville.
The Lady Eagles held the Lady Noles scoreless in 6 out of 7 innings and finished with no errors to come out on top 10-3.
“Everyone went out there with full force and gave it their all to make the extra plays,” Wheeler coach Molly Brown said. “That’s ultimately what I think this game came down to today. My girls played for me today, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Wheeler drove in their first three runs in the bottom of the third after Aubree James and Mikayla Hutcheson picked up base hits. James and Emma Beckham both scored on errors, while Olivia Gambill was awarded an RBI on a sac fly.
The Lady Eagles added to their lead in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring on errors and a passed ball to take a 6-0 lead. Sophie Hass gave the Lady Noles a spark when she hit a single to center field and after Kelby Seales reached on an error, Olivia Carter hit a three-run bomb to cut the score to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.
Wheeler answered back in the bottom of the sixth by loading the bases on a walk, an error and a base hit by Madison Shockley. The Lady Eagles’ lead grew to 8-3 after Hutcheson drew a walk, while Beckham got an RBI.
“We squared a lot of balls up, and we’ve worked on that all year,” Brown said. “I think we had pretty good approaches at the plate, and that helped us in a winning effort.”
A single from Rebekah Mason scored two more runs to help Wheeler pull away. The Lady Noles got two runners on in the seventh with one out, but a double play by Gambill at center field to Hutcheson sealed the for Wheeler.
Extra Bases:
Big Inning: When Smithville made it a three-run game in the sixth inning, the Lady Eagles answered back with four runs to extend their lead.
Coach Speaks: “We waited too late to do anything offensively. We made some mistakes early, and they put some pressure on us with the bunts to get runners on and kept capitalizing afterwards.” – Smithville coach Jeremy Duke
