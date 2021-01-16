The West Union Lady Eagles and Ingomar Falcons are the 2021 Union County basketball champions. The Lady Eagles outlasted New Albany 67-61 in double overtime while the Falcons won their sixth consecutive title with a 69-51 win over New Albany.
(G) West Union 67, New Albany 61 (2OT)
West Union and New Albany went back-and-forth in a close encounter that had an eight point lead as the largest gap for the night.
"I felt like the girls really, really played hard and showed a lot of heart throughout the two overtimes," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "There was a lot of ups and downs in the ballgame."
Zoey Wright hit a basket with 9.4 seconds left in regulation to give West Union a 48-46 lead, but New Albany raced down the court and Madison McDonald bagged a short jumper to tie it and send it to overtime at 48-all.
The Lady Bulldogs opened up a lead of 54-49, but Annie Orman cut it to 54-50 after sinking one of two free throws.
Then the first bit of controversy occurred, there arose a dispute over the actual score of the game after the scoreboard and official book showed it to be 54-51. After the officials huddled and consulted, it was left at 54-51 despite New Albany's protest challenging it.
McDonald appeared to have given New Albany the win as she sank two free throws for a 56-53 lead with mere seconds left.
Orman took the last shot for the Lady Eagles which glanced off the rim, but then a second bit of controversy occurred as a foul was called on the Lady Bulldogs. Orman went to the line and calmly sank all three and sent the game into a second overtime.
West Union took the lead early and went on to the six point win as New Albany lost key starters due to fouling out.
Eden Conlee lead all scorers with 21, Orman hit for 18 and Anna Carwyle scored 13 for the Lady Eagles.
Analisa Cheairs and McDonald scoreed 14 to pace the Lady Bulldogs while Ashanti High had 10.
(B) Ingomar 69, New Albany 51
Ingomar came out with a strong and solid third quarter to open a double digit lead and went on to take a 69-51 decision and hoist the trophy for a record sixth time.
The Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 20-15 during the period after the teams went to half at 29-23.
"I felt like they (New Albany) came out pretty strong and got on us in the first quarter and then we managed to push it out to 29-16, but we didn't step on their necks when we had the chance," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "I think we came out there and got going a little bit in the third quarter and Adin made some big shots."
Adin Johnson was automatic from three point range for the Falcons as he drained six on the night. The Falcons also got several points off their transition game with their stingy defense creating turnovers.
Johnson had a game high 20 points while Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey pumped in 19 each for the win.
Artaveion High and Michael Smith had 16 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.