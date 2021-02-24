INGOMAR – One tradition-rich program ended the reign of another.
Ingomar’s girls pulled away in the second half and beat Pine Grove 50-33 in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Wednesday night. That ended the Lady Panthers’ streak of four-consecutive state championships.
Ingomar will host West Union on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Ingomar (20-9), just two years removed from a 2A three-peat, is young this season but not easily daunted. Even with leading scorer Macie Phifer boxed in all night, the Lady Falcons were able to find and make open shots.
“It is a big deal,” Ingomar junior Katie Beth Hall said of dethroning the champs. “We were ready for it.”
Hall played a big role in the third quarter, when Ingomar blew the game open. Her 3-pointer and fast-break layup were part of a 10-2 run to close the period, giving the Falcons a 36-23 lead entering the fourth.
That run came soon after Pine Grove starters Sydney Carter and Ellie Fryar were forced to the bench with foul trouble.
“Because they were out, we just picked it up,” said Hall, who finished with 14 points. “We decided to get aggressive and take it to the hoop.”
Phifer, an eighth grader, was held to eight points – 10 below her season average. Helping pick up the slack was freshman Kaylee Johnson, who notched 11 points with the aid of three 3-pointers. Point guard Lindsey Dillard, a sophomore, added 10 points.
“I was pleasantly surprised how hard our kids played. They played with some confidence,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said.
Carter led Pine Grove (15-12) with 10 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar was leading 26-21 when it went on a 20-5 run that bled into the fourth quarter.
Point Maker: Hall made 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “If we were going to lose to anybody, I’d rather it be Trent Adair and his team. He does it the right way.” – Pine Grove coach Katie Bates