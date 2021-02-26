INGOMAR • The Ingomar Lady Falcons were able to get a cushion in the third quarter and went on to defeat county rival West Union 55-47 to advance to play in Monday's 1A semifinals in Jackson.
Ingomar was clinging to a one-point lead at the half but outscored the Lady Eagles 11-3 during the period to open up a lead of 37-28. That enabled the Lady Falcons to hang on for the win despite West Union's fourth quarter rally from 14 points down on two occasions to pull within six.
"Making some shots, it was pretty simple, just making some shots and maybe protecting it a little better," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said of his team's third quarter. "We had trouble the whole game with being shaky, and it added 10 years to my life at least. I don't think I've ever played in a longer second half than that one."
One of the keys to the third quarter was Macie Phifer establishing her offensive game as she hit for seven of the 11 Ingomar points, including a three-pointer.
"The kids made some plays, and that's what it boils down to in basketball. It's a cliche', but it's a game of runs," Adair said. "It was eerily similar to Wednesday's game against Pine Grove."
"They got loose and hit a few three, we had some breakdowns on defense trying to really get after it and press," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said of the second half. "Hats off to them, they played well, hit more shots than we did and made their free throws."
West Union came to play from the opening tip as it battled the Lady Falcons point for point during the opening half. The teams swapped leads in the first quarter and the Lady Eagles were ahead at 19-17 after a period.
However, Ingomar came back in the second quarter, and Kaylee Johnson's 3-pointer gave the Lady Falcons a lead at 24-21 that they would never relinquish.
Phifer led all scorers with 21 points. Katie Beth Hall and Johnson both scored 15 points. Hall buried four 3-pointers for the Lady Falcons, while Phifer and Johnson had one each.
Emma Callicutt had a big night for West Union with 12 points. Annie Orman hit for nine and Mary Greer scored eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Ingomar (21-9) will face Simmons, a 69-40 winner over Sebastopol in the other quarterfinal game of the bracket in Monday's semifinal in Jackson. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m.