FULTON – Aniya Saddler’s relatively quiet game ended with a bang.
The senior guard’s 17-foot runner with 2 seconds left gave Columbus a 39-37 win over Lafayette in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 5A state tournament at ICC’s Davis Event Center on Saturday.
Saddler, who averages 20 points per game, had just six after three quarters. But she found ways to score in the fourth and finished with 13 points.
“I wasn’t expecting that to happen,” Saddler said of her game winner, “because I just know my game was off the whole night. I was like, something good’s got to happen. It just has to happen.”
Lafayette (21-6), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, was leading 36-35 when Saddler hit both ends of a one-and-one with 31 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, Azariah Buford made one of two free throws to tie the game at 37-37 with 18 seconds left. That set the stage for Saddler’s heroics.
“At the end we found a way to get it to Aniya, and she made a big play at the end,” Columbus coach Yvonne Hairston said. “Shot the floater – she never shoots the floater. She shot the floater and it went in.”
Columbus (24-4) turned in a strong defensive performance, with only three Lady Commodores registering in the scoring column. The Lady Falcons also got Lafayette point guard Karizma Norphlet in foul trouble, causing her to miss significant chunks of time.
“That hurt us, because she was really doing well out there,” Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy said.
Columbus had a 19-11 lead early in the second quarter, but Lafayette went on a 10-0 run. The Lady ‘Dores also finished strong in the third quarter, and it was 31-31 entering the fourth.
Kimaya Dixon led Lafayette with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Lafayette had a 36-35 lead and the ball when it committed a turnover with 53 seconds left. Saddler made her big free throws on the next possession.
Point Maker: Saddler scored seven of her team’s eight points in the fourth quarter.
Talking Point: “We’ve played taller teams that play a 2-3 zone, but they looked even taller with the way they played it.” – Linzey, on Columbus’ defense