HAMILTON – Game 1 of Friday’s Class 1A North half championship was not the prettiest way to kick off the round for either team, but the Hamilton Lady Lions pulled through in a 5-2 win over West Union.
“We had a chance to knock them out of the ballgame in the second inning, but we got scared to death at the plate for some reason,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We never could get it right at the plate, and we’re going to have to do a lot better in Game 2 if we’re going to win.”
The Lady Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first after Lucy Jumper hit a leadoff double and made her way home on a passed ball. Hamilton also scored its first run on an error as Abigail Gill crossed the plate to tie things up.
The Lady Lions found a way to add to their lead in the bottom of the second as Madison Jones, Mallory Kendall and Madison Mitchell loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk.
Back-to-back hit-by-pitches scored a pair of runs, and Kylie Springfield followed with a two-run double to left field to put Hamilton up 5-1. Springfield went 2 for 3 at the plate, adding a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
“We did a good job for a few minutes of taking (Addison) Collum’s pitches and making her throw in the zone, and that threw her off a bit,” Loague said. “Kylie’s one of the girls that I can speak for that had a really good night at the plate.”
Collum got West Union out of the tough inning with back-to-back strikeouts. The Lady Eagles started to pick things up offensively in the fifth inning as Braley Martin, Zoey Wright and Jumper loaded the bases on walks and a fielder’s choice.
Hamilton’s Trinity Jones managed to get her team out of the bases-loaded jam by picking up her fourth strikeout of the night. Jones got the win for the Lady Lions, finishing with eight strikeouts while only giving up one hit and walking six.
West Union scored its final run on an error in the seventh to put the score at 5-2 before Jones’ strikeout ended Game 1.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hamilton scored four runs in the second inning on a pair of hit-by-pitches and a two-run double from Springfield.
Big Stats: Springfield hit a pair of doubles and contributed two RBIs, while Trinity Jones led the way in the circle, pitching a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Coach Speaks: “That’s a really good pitcher they’ve got there, and they’re a well-coached group that showed up and played ball tonight. We’ve got to have better approaches at the plate and be more disciplined up there, so we can get timely hits.” – West Union's Jake McDonald
