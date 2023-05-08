HAMILTON – Hamilton coach Bryan Loague had a few choice words to say about his team’s defensive performance during Game 2, but his players made it up to him in Game 3.
Despite giving up 11 hits, Hamilton played exceptional defense behind its pitcher, Trinity Jones, to secure a 4-3 win over Wheeler on Monday to advance to the Class 1A North half championship series against West Union.
“To come out here in front of this big crowd and perform like that defensively with all the marbles on the table says a lot,” Loague said. “Last game, we made three key errors that cost us the whole ballgame, but we came out tonight and made a lot of great plays.”
The Lady Eagles got on the board first in the third after Emma Kate Beckham and Olivia Gambill got base hits, and Catelyn Brown’s sac fly gave them a 1-0 advantage.
Hamilton got on the board and took the lead in the bottom of the half after Madison Mitchell hit a leadoff double and scored on an error, while Abigail Gill reached on an error at second base and came home on a wild pitch.
Wheeler had a tough time getting outs in the bottom of the sixth as the Lady Lions loaded the bases and scored a pair of runs on walks to take a 4-1 lead. After Brown entered the circle and pitched a strikeout for the third out, the Lady Eagles strung together a few plays to cut into the lead.
Beckham’s RBI triple and Gambill’s RBI single made it a one-run game with no outs, but a pair of pop-outs to Mitchell and Afton Irvin and a groundout sealed the win for Hamilton.
“That was probably the best three-game series that I’ve ever been a part of in fast-pitch softball,” Loague said. “You had two really, really good teams with three good pitchers, and you just couldn’t ask for more at this time of the year. Trinity is just a bulldog, and that’s all you can say about her. She wants the ball, she competes every pitch and gives you a chance to win every game.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Lady Eagles nearly pulled off a comeback in the seventh inning after scoring two runs with no outs.
Big Stat: Wheeler outhit Hamilton 11-5, but the Lady Lions committed no errors on defense to Wheeler’s five.
Coach Speak: “I wasn’t happy with the way we started the game, but they showed that they wanted it in the end. They showed the hustle and the heart that we’ve talked about all year, and they just left it all on the field.” – Loague
