HAMILTON – Defense was the name of the game most of the night, but the Hamilton Lady Lions found a way to break through the barrier at the plate in the sixth inning and come away with a 5-1 win over Vardaman on Monday.
“We didn’t play bad at all, we just didn’t hit the ball very well,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We had about five or four hits, and Heidi (Bigham) had about two of them. She was on it pretty good, but we had that one big inning and made it pay.”
The first run scored of the game was not until the bottom of the fourth as Bigham led things off with a double to left field for Hamilton. Kylie Springfield was awarded the RBI on a groundout to shortstop to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
Through five innings, Trinity Jones had nine strikeouts and only gave up two hits before the Lady Rams scored their first run in top of the sixth.
“Every night Trinity does a really good job of keeping us in it and giving us a chance, but we just have to score a little bit more to keep an old man from getting mad,” Loague said.
Vardaman loaded the bases after Laura McGreger reached first on an error. Amry Logan drew a walk and Madi Terrell was intentionally walked. Kendrailia Nash popped one out to left field and got the RBI on a sac fly to tie things up at 1-1.
Hamilton answered back in the bottom of the inning as Jones drew a walk and Bigham got a base hit. Madison Mitchell reached first on an error, on wich Jones came home, and Springfield followed with an RBI single up the middle.
After Madison Jones reached first on another error, the Lady Lions scored two more runs to take a 5-1 lead.
Despite allowing two runners on in the seventh, Jones put the game to bed with her 12th strikeout of the game.
“We only had one error on a bunt that probably would’ve been a base hit anyways, but the defense played well behind Trinity all game,” Loague said. “Madison (Mitchell) made a great play on the ball to end the fifth, getting a ball that went right between her legs and tagging the bag.”
Extra Bases
Big Innings: The Lady Lions scored four in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the tie.
Big Stat: Jones finished with 12 strikeouts and only gave up three hits.
