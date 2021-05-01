HAMILTON – Down early in Game 2 of their second-round Class 1A playoff series, Hamilton quickly responded with six first-inning runs on the way to a 15-9 win against West Union on Saturday.
The sweep sends the Lady Lions (15-10) to the North finals for the first time since 2018, when they won their only fast-pitch state championship.
"When we start off well in the first inning, it's a boost," said junior shortstop Faith Imel, who collected three hits. "We stay through it for the rest of the game and continue to extend the lead."
Eden Conlee and Ella Kate Taylor had RBI hits in West Union's four-run first, but Hamilton sent 11 to the plate in the bottom half, going up 6-4 on Imel's two-run double. Kylie Springfield, Mollie Cockerham and Melba Jones also drove in runs in the first.
Aniston Atkins cleared the bases with her double in the third after another Imel RBI double, and the Lady Lions finished off the win with five in the sixth.
Payton Atkins came off the bench with a two-run single, and Abigail Gill also had a run-scoring hit.
"Today was more of an offensive game than yesterday," Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. "Coming out and scoring that six in the first inning, we shut them down. If we had put up a goose egg there, we probably get beat and have to go three games."
The Lady Eagles threatened in the seventh, scoring three with one on an error and two on Parker Gates' double before the final out was made.
Madison Mitchell picked up the win in the circle.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: The Lady Lions put the game out of reach with a five-run bottom of the sixth.
Big Stat: Hamilton received nine free passes on seven hit batters and two walks.
Coach Speak: "The way we were playing a month ago, I don't think anybody would have believed we would have been here. I knew the potential was there, and we just had to get it together and get it out of them." - Loague on reaching the North finals