Jones

Hamilton's Trinity Jones finished with five strikeouts while only gave up three hits and one walk during Saturday's five-inning shutout over West Union. 

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

MYRTLE – For the first time since 2018, the Hamilton Lady Lions are headed to the 1A State championship game after posting a 10-0 run-rule win over West Union on Saturday.

