MYRTLE – For the first time since 2018, the Hamilton Lady Lions are headed to the 1A State championship game after posting a 10-0 run-rule win over West Union on Saturday.
“We’re not done yet,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We’re not going to waste a trip down there; we’ve still got business to take care of. These seniors went when they were seventh graders, and I thought we had a legitimate shot at winning it during the Covid year. Day 1, I knew we had the talent, but I wasn’t so sure about the mental toughness. It’s all worked out though.”
After Madison Mitchell led the afternoon off with a single, Abigail Gill’s RBI double and Kylie Springfield’s RBI on a groundout gave Hamilton a 2-0 lead. The Lady Eagles went three-up, three-down on their first two at-bats, and the Lady Lions took full advantage of it by adding to their lead in the third.
Neelie Grace Stahl and Madison Jones’s RBI singles pushed the score to 6-0 as a pair of runners came in on an error, and Jones capped off the big inning by scoring on a passed ball. Heidi Bigham extended Hamilton’s lead to 9-0 in the fourth as two runners came home on her double.
“That’s the way they’re supposed to play,” Loague said. “I got onto them on Friday, and they knew they didn’t play well. We’ve been relying on our defense a lot here lately to help us win games, but we came out like how we’re supposed to play tonight.”
Alivia Hartley put the cherry on top of Hamilton’s win with an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Trinity Jones sealed the win for the Lady Lions with her fifth strikeout of the day.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without my teammates,” Trinity Jones said. “My rise-ball and curveball have really been working for me lately, and we were able to push through and get the win.”
Along with 5 strikeouts, Jones also only gave up three hits and one walk in the five-inning shutout.
Kelsey Coffey, Mollie Reaves and Braley Martin were the lone three Lady Eagles that picked up base hits in the loss.
Extra Bases:
Big Innings: Hamilton’s five-run third inning, headlined with RBIs from Madison Jones and Neelie Grace Stahl, extended the Lady Lions’ lead to 7-0.
Big Stats: Madison Mitchell, Abigail Gill and Madison Jones all contributed a pair of hits for Hamilton.
Coach Speaks: “I think we showed that we’re headed in the right direction as a young team. Hamilton came out ready to roll, hitting the ball right and making the routine plays, and that’s how you get it done. I’m going to end on this – I’m proud of our girls, and they played their tails off.”
