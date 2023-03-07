SMITHVILLE – The Amory Lady Panthers put on a show at the plate in the seventh inning, scoring five runs to get the upper hand over Smithville in a 10-6 victory Tuesday night.
“The girls exploded, and that’s what we’ve been waiting around for them to do,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They stayed locked in during those times when Smithville came back, and they played as a team. We had girls from top to bottom stepping up, and that’s what you want in those positions.”
A leadoff bomb from Emarie Boddie set the tone for the Lady Panthers as they jumped out to an early lead. Amory gained a 2-0 lead in the third after Ella Grace Phillips got an RBI on a groundout, but Smithville answered back to take the lead.
A two-run single by Andi Kate Holloway and an RBI single from Kelby Seales gave the Lady Noles a one-run lead in the bottom of the inning. After Audrey Kate McComb tied things up after scoring on an error, Amory took a two-run lead when Phillips hit an RBI double, while Erynn Boddie came home on an error.
The Lady Noles scored three runs to take a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Holloway and a two-run single by Chloe Reeder.
After Emarie Boddie reached on an error and Phillips drew a walk, the Lady Noles elected to intentionally walk Karsen Sanders. Amory took full advantage of having three runners on as Anna Claire Harris hit a three-run double to center field to give the Lady Panthers an 8-6 lead.
“That was clutch right there,” Seger said. “Runners on, we’re down and trying to bring these girls in, and she stepped up and hit the gap perfectly. That set our dugout on fire, and it was contagious.”
This big play was followed by an RBI triple by McComb and an RBI single from Ainsley Martin.
Extra Bases
Big Innings: The Lady Panthers drove in five runs in the seventh inning, kicked off by a three-run double from Anna Claire Harris, to take the lead.
Big Stat: Smithville outhit the Lady Panthers 9-6, but the Lady Noles committed eight errors to Amory’s zero.
Coach speaks: “At the plate, I’m very pleased with what we did, but we made too many routine errors that killed us in the early innings. You roll the dice and walk (Karsen) Sanders to get to (Anna Claire) Harris and hope for the best. She got a good hit, so you just tip your hat to her.” – Smithville coach Jeremy Duke
