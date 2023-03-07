Harris

Amory's Anna Claire Harris yells to her dugout in celebration after hitting a three-run double in the seventh inning to give the Lady Panthers the lead.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – The Amory Lady Panthers put on a show at the plate in the seventh inning, scoring five runs to get the upper hand over Smithville in a 10-6 victory Tuesday night.

