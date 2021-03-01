JACKSON – Nerves got the best of a young Biggersville squad, but wasn’t much of a factor for West Lowndes.
The senior-laden Lady Panthers stayed calm in the Big House environment, making key plays down the stretch for a 44-40 win in the Class 1A semifinals on Monday.
West Lowndes (19-5) advances to play Ingomar in the 1A title game on Thursday at 1 p.m.
“I knew that was going to play a part because we were here last year. They were not,” West Lowndes head coach Takeea Bozeman said of the nerve factor.
West Lowndes let a 12-point lead in the third quarter escape them as Biggersville (18-9) made one last effort in the fourth to get back into the game. The Lady Lions used two separate 7-0 runs in the final period—the last of which gave them a 40-39 lead with 1:46 to play off an Asia Stafford putback.
“We wanted to attack them and I thought we did in the second half, and I thought we did not in the first half,” said Biggersville head coach Cliff Little.
West Lowndes’ senior Tydajasha Hood scored the next three points, including the go-ahead layup with 42 seconds left. With a chance to tie or take the lead, Biggersville turned it over as Averi Sanders came away with a steal and bucket with six seconds left to seal it.
Hood led with 17 points, while Sanders added 14.
Biggersville’s nerves affected both their shot and ball security, particularly in the first half. The Lady Lions were 12 of 45 (26.6%) from the field – 3 of 21 in the first half, with 12 of their 18 turnovers coming in the before the break.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: West Lowndes scored the final five points of the game after Biggersville took a 40-39 lead with 1:46 left.
Point Maker: Goldee Butler led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Talking Point: “We didn’t quit, we just took a little while to get started.” - Little.