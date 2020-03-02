JACKSON – Pine Grove’s girls will play for the Class 1A state championship – again.
The Lady Panthers ran roughshod over previously unbeaten West Lowndes at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday morning, earning a 55-26 win. They now have a chance to capture a fourth straight state title when they face the Baldwyn-Sacred Heart winner at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ole Miss.
“You can put that word on there – ‘again.’ We’re not even worried about again,” coach Katie Bates said. “We don’t even talk about again.
“This is their goal, to get to the state championship this year. Again is just extra sweet, and again and again and again is an amazing accomplishment.”
Pine Grove (29-8), ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, turned in as complete of a team effort as Bates could’ve hoped for. Senior Loren Elliott led the way with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while senior Bella Jumper scored 11 and junior Kenzie Miller 10.
Miller scored seven points in the second quarter to help Pine Grove build a 25-16 halftime lead. In the third, Jumper accounted for six points during a 10-0 run to close the period.
Jumper, one of five seniors, has been sharing point guard duties with Miller and freshman Ellie Fryar since starter Brianna Baggett went down with an ACL injury late in the season.
Bates said those three keyed the defensive effort against West Lowndes (25-1), which likes to press and get transition baskets.
“I thought we did an outstanding job controlling the tempo, making them play our game, and it started with guard play, handling the ball and not turning the ball over,” Bates said.
West Lowndes shot 9 of 26 (34.6%) from the field and 6 of 21 (28.6%) from the free throw line. Marvaysha Seals scored 10 points.
Pine Grove shot 20 of 42 (47.6%) from the floor.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pine Grove’s 10-0 run to end the third made it a 40-22 game.
Point Maker: Elliott scored eight of her points in the first quarter as Pine Grove staked a 14-7 lead.
Talking Point: “Our help side (defense) is a really big thing, because we play against a lot of players that are bigger, stronger, faster.” – Jumper