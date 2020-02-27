FULTON • Pine Grove survived the R’Daztiny Harris Show on Thursday.
The three-time defending state champs held on for a 56-42 win over Hickory Flat in the MHSAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Davis Event Center. The win came despite the best efforts of Harris, who scored 38 points and single-handedly kept her team in the game.
“She is a phenomenal basketball player,” Pine Grove coach Katie Bates said. “You can’t stop her, and we knew that going into it. It’s more containing her and trying to stop everybody else.”
Harris recorded the Lady Rebels’ first 38 points, with no teammate scoring until the 3:28 mark of the fourth. That bucket was a 3-pointer by Abigail Tatum to cut Pine Grove’s lead to 47-41.
Bella Jumper answered with a 3-pointer, her third of the quarter, and the No. 10-ranked Lady Panthers pulled away for the win.
“Bella Jumper, big shot,” Bates said. “That’s our thing – Loren (Elliott) carries the majority of the scoring load, but we have other girls that can score.”
Elliott led Pine Grove (28-8) with 19 points, while Jumper and Karlie Rogers had 14 apiece.
The game was tied 19-19 at halftime, at which point Elliott had 13 points. She got some scoring help starting in the third quarter from Jumper, Rogers and Kenzie Miller, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Lady Panthers a 33-28 lead entering the fourth.
Pine Grove will face West Lowndes in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Monday in Jackson.
(G) Baldwyn 47, Ingomar 41: The No. 7-ranked Lady Bearcats had to go to double overtime to fend off upset-minded Ingomar.
Amarie Anderson led Baldwyn (24-5) with 20 points, including a bucket to put her team up 41-39 early in the second OT.
The Lady Falcons (13-24) were led by Macie Phifer’s 15 points.
Baldwyn will meet Sacred Heart at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the semifinals.