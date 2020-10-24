MADISON – Hickory Flat’s first trip to the state finals ended with the most frustrating of heartbreaks.
The Lady Rebels blew comfortable leads in each of the first two sets, and Resurrection Catholic came away with a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-21, 25-10) to claim the Class 1A state championship at Madison Central High School on Saturday.
Hickory Flat (18-5), the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked team, lost a 19-12 lead in the first set and then a 19-11 lead in the second.
“I think we eased up a little bit. We thought we had it in the bag, because we had a pretty substantial lead in both sets, and we got comfortable,” Hickory Flat coach Jamie Hayles said.
Resurrection Catholic (14-3) rallied in the second set behind the play of junior Mia Holland. Three of her 10 kills came during a 14-2 run to close the set.
That took the wind out of Hickory Flat, and the Lady Eagles cruised through the third set.
“You go down 2-0 and it’s hard to to get focused,” Hayles said. “We couldn’t quite recover from it.”
Holland also had four service aces. Frontline mate Emma Godfrey had 10 kills, eight assists and five aces, and four of her kills came in the final set.
Haley Callahan had nine assists and four aces.
This is the first team championship in any sport for Resurrection.
“We’re just a really strong team, so we all came together and just worked, because we know we can do it,” Holland said. “So we just pushed through and got it back.”
This title has been a long time coming for coach Keith Tucker, too.
“I’ve been waiting 34 years,” he said. “That’s a little while, a few decades. These girls did it for me.”
The Lady Rebels started the match hot, using an 8-0 run to open up a 12-5 lead. They stretched it to 19-12 and were up 23-18 before Resurrection scored the final seven points.
Emma Wilson led Hickory Flat with nine kills. The junior is Hickory Flat’s best player, and Hayles expects to make another strong run next season.
“It was nice making it here, and it was nice to compete, but man it would’ve been nice taking that gold ball home,” Hayles said. “… We’ll be back next year.”