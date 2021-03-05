JACKSON – New Site made it back to the title game and this time they didn’t miss.
Six Lady Royals seniors saw their season end in 2018 as the runner-up to a loaded Ingomar team. In their second chance to capture glory, New Site claimed a 55-50 win over the defending champions Calhoun City in the MHSAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday.
It’s the second state title in program history, after winning its first in 2012.
“This group really deserved this,” said New Site coach Byron Sparks. “This group of seniors came in as freshman and finished runner-up, so they knew what they were playing for. You just kind of felt like all year this group was capable of getting it done.”
In a tight game in the fourth quarter, one senior played beyond her height. Ivy Loden, a 5-foot-4 guard, snuck inside the lane as Hannah Campbell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the offensive rebound, leading to a pair of free throws for Loden to stretch the lead to 54-50 with 35 seconds left.
As Calhoun City (25-2) missed a shot on the other end, Loden grabbed another board and sealed the game with another free throw in the final seconds. Loden finished with 15 points, 10 coming in the second half.
“Getting that rebound, I knew it had to be done,” Loden said. “And I had to put those free throws in. Coach Sparks emphasizes free throws throughout the whole season. He tells us, ‘It’s going to be a big game and you got to make ‘em.’ And that came true today.”
Campbell got off to a quick start for New Site (33-2) in the first quarter, dropping 13 points in the period as the Lady Royals got out to an 18-2 lead. From there, the Lady Wildcats did their best to slow Campbell, who finished with 19 points.
Calhoun City rode the trio of Quay Bailey, Conley Langford and Nashira Jennings offensively. Bailey finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Langford connected on a trio of threes for 11 points and Jennings pitched in 10.
Lily Whitley scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Site.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Loden’s offensive rebound, leading to two free throws with 35 seconds left made it a two-possession game.
Point Maker: Campbell was 5 of 8 from the field, and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We knew it was going to be a game of runs and they ended up making the last run to close it out.” - Calhoun City coach Rob Fox.