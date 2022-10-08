Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Seminoles dominated in all phases to secure the first playoff win in the program’s history on Saturday against Ashland.
Smithville won in a 3-0 sweep with set scores of 25-8, 25-4 and 25-18.
“This was a huge win for us considering it’s the first playoff win in our program’s history,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We’ve got a huge match coming up Tuesday against Ingomar, so we’ll see what we’re made of in that game.”
The Lady Noles got off to a fast start with multiple kills from Audrey Summerford, Branigan Vaughn and Lakelyn Hitt helping them take a 10-2 lead. Smithville kept piling it on later in the set as Kamryn Jones notched three straight aces to put her team up 21-6.
Kyrsten Davis put the first set to rest with back-to-back aces.
Smithville’s momentum carried over in the second as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a string of aces from Davis. A 13-1 run, with multiple aces from Summerford, increased the score to 20-1.
Back-to-back aces from Makenzie Adams closed out the second set.
“Kyrsten and Audrey have been at our one and two serving spots all season, and they’ve been consistent for us since Day 1,” McCollum said. “Hopefully they can keep it up on Tuesday.”
Ashland kept things close in the third set, but Kelby Seales gave Smithville some momentum with a pair of aces to take a 13-11 lead. Vaughn and Davis added to the lead with kills and aces, and Kayleigh Harris sealed the victory with a kill.
Davis finished with nine aces, while Summerford added seven in the win. Vaughn also tallied seven kills for the Lady Noles.
