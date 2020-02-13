NEW ALBANY - Ripley dialed up the deep ball against North Pontotoc as they rolled to the 83-29 semifinal win at the 1-4A tournament on Thursday. The Ripley 3-point bombers hit 13 threes for their day's work.
Skylar Flake and Summer Kirkman got the Lady Tiger offense going strong early on as they hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and helped the Lady Tigers open up a 22-8 lead.
Ripley extended the advantage by the half as they outscored the Lady Vikings 26-12 in the second period.
Sierra Jackson of Ripley led all scorers with 16 points. Flake was the long range shooter for the Lady Tigers as she buried five 3-pointers for 15 points. Amelia Hatch finished with 11 points.
Sydney Flake, Janiyah Edgeston and Kirkman had eight points apiece and each hit two 3-pointers.
Maddie Guerin led North Pontotoc with six points.
Ripley (26-2) advances to the 1-4A championship game on Friday at 7:00 while North Pontotoc (10-15) will play in the consolation game at 4:00.