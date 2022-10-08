Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
NETTLETON – After missing the playoffs by a few points last year, the Nettleton Lady Tigers came into this season determined to make the playoffs, and they took advantage of the moment when they got there.
Nettleton picked up its first-ever playoff win a 3-0 victory over Holly Springs on Saturday with set scores of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-11.
“Last year was really disappointing for us, so the girls were determined to make sure that we made it this year,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “They’ve worked really hard all season to get to this point, and we’re really proud to get our first playoff win in our three-year program.”
The Lady Tigers’ serving led the way in the first set as Zyah Gunter notched four to give her team a 15-7 lead. Mikayla Sullivan and Zion Seals both added a pair of aces, while Aaliyah Harris added a kill to increase Nettleton’s lead to 22-9 before Seals ended the set with back-to-back aces.
The second set was more of the same for the Lady Tigers as they jumped out to a 10-1 lead behind aces from KG Inmon. Harris gave Nettleton a double-digit lead at 12-3 with a pair of kills, and Gunter added six more aces to her totals to close out the set.
Aces from Addie Bates helped Nettleton to a 10-3 lead in the third set, and Gunter added to the lead with five straight aces to put the score at 19-4. Gunter and Bates sealed the victory with an ace and a kill.
“Zyah (Gunter) really concentrated and made sure that she got her serves in,” McDaniel said. “Holly Springs did a good job blocking at the net, but our girls just kept playing, and the back row helped pick it up when it got blocked.”
Gunter finished with 16 aces, while Bates and Seals both added six. Harris had a team-high seven kills, while Inmon added three.
The Lady Tigers will advance to the second round to face off against last year’s 3A State champions Alcorn Central on Tuesday.
