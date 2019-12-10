ELLISTOWN • Still unbeaten.
East Union’s Lady Urchins saw their record remain spotless at 8-0 on Tuesday with their 61-42 victory against visiting Smithville. That’s quite the accomplishment when you know last year’s team won just eight games.
“One of our goals was to start out strong,” East Union coach Chase Brown said. “We also wanted to match our win total from last year. To match it already is special for these players. I know they’ve worked hard.”
One of those players is senior guard Jessie Roberts, who connected on six 3-pointers in the first half to help give the Lady Urchins a 35-18 lead at the break.
“I really didn’t know how many 3s she had hit, but I knew she was lighting it up,” Brown said.
Roberts, who finished with a team-high 16 points, says she was “pumped up” during the first half.
“I wanted to shoot it some more,” she said, then smiled. “I was like, ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball.’
“I didn’t get many looks in the second half … and I was cold, too.”
Smithville (5-7), behind a 26-point effort from sophomore guard Orlandria Smith, closed East Union’s lead to seven points midway in the third quarter.
The Lady Urchins got five points from senior Sylvie McVey in a late 11-4 run to take a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter. McVey scored 11 points.
(B) Smithville 70, East Union 55: The 1A Seminoles (10-0), under sixth-year coach Nick Coln, used their win against the Urchins to equal their total victory output from last season.
Khieri Standifer scored 22 points, Blake Williams 18 and Mason Blair 16 for Smithville. DeJuan Hubbard scored 14 for East Union.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Urchins finished the third quarter with an 11-4 run after Smithville had cut their lead to seven.
Point Maker: Smithville’s Orlandria Smith with 26 points.
Talking Point: “Our goal now is to be undefeated (12-0) going into Christmas. That would put us in really good shape.” – East Union coach Chase Brown.