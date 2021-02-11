RIPLEY – Much like her team, Shemiah Hadley started slowly but finished strong Thursday night.
The senior scored 22 points and lifted No. 8-ranked North Pontotoc past Ripley 44-40 in overtime in the semifinals of the Division 1-4A tournament.
North Pontotoc will face Tishomingo County in Friday's final.
Hadley scored 12 of her points in the fourth quarter and OT as the Lady Vikings (20-5) finally overcame Ripley’s matchup zone.
“It’s hard to get shots because it’s so sticky,” Hadley said of Ripley’s defense. “But we made a way.”
Ripley (12-9), the reigning 4A state champ, doesn’t have as many offensive weapons as it did last season. So it has to rely heavily on defense, and that worked for most of the game.
The Lady Tigers led 28-21 after holding the Lady Vikings to just four points in the third quarter.
It was 35-28 with 2:30 left in the fourth when North Pontotoc finally found some offensive life. Gracie Corley banked in a 3-pointer with 1:50 left, and 20 seconds later Hadley made a layup.
And then Maddie Guerin – who hadn’t scored since the first quarter – converted a four-point play with 27 seconds left to put the Lady Vikings ahead 37-36 – their first lead since 2-0.
“A lot of things didn’t go right. But we rode with the same group down the stretch, and they found a way to win,” North coach Matt Waldrop said.
Ripley briefly regained the lead in overtime at 40-39, but then Hadley hit two free throws, and North Pontotoc closed it out.
Guerin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Hadley had 12 boards.
Amy Rodgers led Ripley with 10 points.
Neither team shot it well: Ripley was 13 of 46 (28.3%), while North Pontotoc was 11 of 44 (25%).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Even though Sydney Flake’s free throw sent the game into overtime at 37-37, Guerin’s 3-pointer and free throw swung the momentum North Pontotoc’s way.
Point Maker: Hadley was 6 of 12 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “You’ve got to play tough in those last few minutes and protect the basketball. That’s not a time for us to be loose with the basketball.” – Ripley coach Steve Willey
Other games
(G) Tishomingo County 66, New Albany 47: Maura Nunley scored 24 points and Madison Bennett added 10 for the No. 6 Lady Braves (23-3).
New Albany (9-13), which was playing without starting forward Analisa Cheairs, got 14 points from Ashanti High and 13 from Hannah Finley.
(B) North Pontotoc 77, Corinth 60: The Vikings came out blazing hot and didn’t cool off in pulling the upset.
North Pontotoc (11-10) made 13 shots from 3-point range, including five in the first quarter. Jordan Meaders scored 28 points and six threes, while Ty Roberson scored 24 with the aid of four threes.
No. 9 Corinth (13-6), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, was led by Andre Adams’ 16 points.
(B) New Albany 62, Ripley 54: The Bulldogs overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to advance to Friday’s final.
Michael Smith scored 23 points and A.I. Nugent had 13 for New Albany (10-9). Ripley (14-6) was led by Sentavius Hunt’s 15 points.