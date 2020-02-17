PONTOTOC • After a disappointing early postseason exit a year ago, the Pontotoc Lady Warriors came out with laser focus on Monday night, dismantling Leake Central 68-32 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
“We had good focus. We wanted to redeem ourselves. We had a bad experience in the first round last year, and we just wanted to come out and show everybody how serious we want to be,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard.
Pontotoc (28-3) won the opening tip and jumped ahead right away. Point guard Jadyn Spears found Charleston Southern signee DeeDee Shephard open for a 3-pointer, followed by another trey from Sky Vaughn.
Strong inside play from Samya Brooks resulted in five more points. After a free throw by Amber McCoy, Shephard crashed the offensive glass for a bucket to put the Lady Warriors up double digits at 14-3. Pontotoc led 18-9 after one quarter and stretched their advantage to 35-16 at the half.
Leake Central standout Kizzy Ficklin scored 15 of her team’s 32 points, but overall she was held in check.
“We did a good job of making her work hard all night,” Heard said.
The Lady Warriors held a 16-point lead late in the third before a 16-0 run put the game away. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Sloan Sansing swelled the lead to 60-28 with just under six minutes remaining.
Pontotoc will host Greenwood in the second round on Friday.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Leake Central (16-9) briefly got within seven late in the first quarter, but a post-up basket by Angela Middleton began a 9-0 run for Pontotoc. Brooks and Shephard followed with buckets, and Amber McCoy saved a ball going out of bounds right to Shephard for a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 16. It never dipped below that margin the rest of the way.
Point Maker: Shephard led Pontotoc with 20 points.
Talking Point: “We came out and executed. We were pleased with our shot selection tonight and overall just pleased with the ballgame.” – Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard