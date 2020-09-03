OXFORD • Tupelo got a big test from a tiny school on Thursday night.
The Lady Wave volleyball team pulled it out, defeating Regents 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-11). It was by no means a cakewalk for the MHSAA Class 6A school.
Regents (5-13), which competes in MAIS, pushed Tupelo (2-1) in the first two sets. But behind the play of Alissa Hawes and Autumn Peters, the visitors managed to pull away.
“This was awesome,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “We were able to work on some different things and give some people some looks. … We have a big week next week with Center Hill and DeSoto Central and our home tournament Volleyfest.”
The second set was tied 15-15 when Tupelo went on a 10-1 run to close it out. After adjusting to the cozy, perspective-warping confines of the Regents gym, Hawes had 11 of her match-high 18 kills in that set.
“At first I was hitting it out, but then I got used to it and started doing what I knew I could do,” Hawes said.
Regents is coached by Kacie Hengler, the former Oxford coach. She has put her team through the wringer with this year’s schedule, which has included matches against Jackson Academy, Lake Cormorant and Starkville.
The Lady Lions have wins over MHSAA teams Northwest Rankin and Water Valley.
“It doesn’t do us any good to play teams we know we can beat all the time,” Hengler said. “It’s made them way better, and also quite honestly, as a coach, it’s a lot more fun to watch this than it is to crush other teams that aren’t as strong.”
Tupelo found its balance with the help of Peters, who had eight kills and five aces. Her sister, Mallory Peters, had four kills, 10 assists and four digs.
Lora Leigh Bray led Regents with five kills, five digs and two aces.